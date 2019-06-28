Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Pakistan’s stability not possible without economic autonomy: COAS

2 hours ago
 

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the country’s stability is not possible without economic autonomy. 

No one country progresses, the entire region does, he said during a seminar on Friday on the country’s economic situation at the National Defence University in Islamabad.

The time has come for us to think as one nation, he urged. General Bajwa said the country’s financial problems increase because we did not make difficult decisions.

Everyone must play their part, he urged. General Bajwa expressed his confidence that Pakistan would  come out of this situation.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
