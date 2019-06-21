Pakistan’s airports to do away with plastic shopping bags

All airlines, ground-handlers and other stakeholders functioning at the airports of the country have been told to stop using plastic bags.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Shahrukh Nusrat issued directives that plastic bags should be replaced with disposable biodegradable shopping bags. He was presiding over a meeting of PCAA’s executive committee in Karachi on Friday.

The move is an implementation of the prime minister’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ initiative.

Nusrat asked that all airports avoid any step that could possibly damage the environment. He placed emphasis on working together to make Pakistan’s airports eco-friendly. “PCAA would certainly support an initiative that would improve the environment,” he said.

It is one of our prime objectives to provide every possible facility to passengers to ensure their comfort, convenience and safety, he said, adding that all airports are being upgraded speedily to provide modern facilities.

Interestingly, however, Nusrat said the wrapping of luggage in plastic covers for safety is being made mandatory. This will be applicable on both domestic and international flights.

“New plastic wrapping machines are being installed on an urgent basis for wrapping of luggage of the passengers as most of the airports have one single machine in their check-in area, which causes rush,” he said.

He said mandatory wrapping of baggage would not affect the travellers financially as the charges of such wrapping would be less than half of the current rates after the installation of additional machines.

The civil aviation staff has been asked to stay vigilant and check if any airline’s porter or loader is seen asking for bribes.

It was decided that a pedestrian ramp would be installed at the Islamabad International Airport to mechanically connect level two and level three while installation of night landing facility at Gwadar International Airport has been planned.

