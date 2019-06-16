Pakistani prisoner with mental illness faces execution: rights group

A Rawalpindi court has issued execution orders of a prisoner, identified as Ghulam Abbas. He, however, has found to have exhibited symptoms of mental illness.

The symptoms have been confirmed by psychiatrist Dr Mubbashar, according to a statement issued by the Justice Project Pakistan, a human rights law firm.

Abbas has been scheduled to be executed on June 18, Tuesday. A social media trend, # SaveGhulamAbbas, has been started too in the hopes that President Arif Alvi takes notice of the case and halts the death sentence.

The prisoner reportedly has a family history of mental illness. “Experts believe he is not fit for execution,” the rights group said in its statement.

According to his family, Abbas suffered from learning disability because of mental subnormality as a child. In addition to severe learning disability, he also suffered from repeated seizures, his family says. They also describe him as having anger outbursts due to intellectual disability and repeated fits.

“Ghulam Abbas is my only living family member left now. All I do now is pray for his life,” said his mother, Noor Jehan.

Abbas was imprisoned in 2004 on charges of stabbing his neighbour. He was sentenced to death on May 31, 2006.

Pakistan is a signatory of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, an international convention guaranteeing the dignity of individuals with disabilities.

