Economy

Pakistan to get $1bn from China for socio-economic development

2 hours ago
 

Workers set up a billboard welcoming President Xi Jinping to Pakistan ahead of his visit in 2015 | AFP

China will provide $1 billion to Pakistan for socio-economic development in the country, the federal minister for planning and development said Friday.

Education, health, water, poverty alleviation and other sectors have been included in socio-economic development, Khusro Bakhtiar told the CPEC forum in Islamabad.

The federal minister called on the private sector to take the lead in industrial development, saying that cooperation with the industrial sector will strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and China.

Bakhtiar said that China has offered Pakistan access to its markets to export 313 Pakistani items, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister revealed that a big investment was made in the energy sector under CPEC in the last six years.

