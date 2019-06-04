HOME > News

Pakistan to celebrate Eid on Wednesday

The Shawwal moon has been sighted and Pakistan will celebrate Eid tomorrow (Wednesday), Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced Tuesday.

We received testimonies of moon sighting from various parts of the country, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said. Swat, Hazara and some parts of Peshawar will celebrate Eid with us tomorrow, he added.

The cleric criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for celebrating Eid a day earlier on June 4.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on June 3 said that they received many testimonies of moon sighting after which the government made the decision to celebrate on June 4. He offered Eid prayers alongside the governor in Peshawar.

