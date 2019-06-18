Pakistan signs MoU to bring Ishaq Dar back

PM’s assistant on accountability says Dar will come back soon

“An MoU has been signed to bring Ishaq Dar back,” Akbar told reporters in Islamabad.His [Ishaq Dar’s] extradition note has yet to be signed, he said. “He will then be presented before a magistrate there,” he said.Special Adviser to the PM for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ishaq Awan, who also spoke with the reporters, said Dar will come back soon.“We will make you meet him,” she told them.Dar, a close aide of Nawaz Sharif, is absconding in a corruption case. The accountability court is hearing it.In its reference, the NAB had alleged that his assets were “disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not reasonably account for”. Dar had said that the assets beyond income case against him is fraudulent.He said that he was being punished for mediating between two institutions after the Dawn Leaks scandal.“Even a blind person can see that it is not justice,” Dar had told SAMAA TV in October last year. “Everything of mine is documented,” he had said.