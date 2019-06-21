Pakistan Railways is changing the way its employees draw income

The Pakistan Railways is changing the way its employees draw their income.

It has introduced a biometric payroll system which requires all employees to get paid after getting their biometric verification done. They will receive their salaries for June through this system.

It is now compulsory for all Grade 1 to Grade 21 officers to mark their attendance on the biometric system.

The step has been taken to curb absenteeism in the department.

Data of all employees will be fed into the system by the end of June, according to the authorities.

