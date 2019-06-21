Friday, June 21, 2019  | 17 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Work

Pakistan Railways is changing the way its employees draw income

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Railways is changing the way its employees draw their income.

It has introduced a biometric payroll system which requires all employees to get paid after getting their biometric verification done. They will receive their salaries for June through this system.

It is now compulsory for all Grade 1 to Grade 21 officers to mark their attendance on the biometric system.

The step has been taken to curb absenteeism in the department.

Data of all employees will be fed into the system by the end of June, according to the authorities.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Biometric Verification Pakistan Railways
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
NICs made mandatory for train travel
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
Eid special train bookings from May 29
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
KP to journey through time on three new safari trains
2 months ago
2 months ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

VIDEO
Why we like Imran Khan’s Islamic Welfare State idea
Why we like Imran Khan's Islamic Welfare State idea
opinion
Multan’s farmers are getting ready for mango season
Multan's farmers are getting ready for mango season
lifeandstyle
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.