Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

Pakistan, Qatar sign an MoU on financial intelligence sharing

1 hour ago
 

Portraits of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad. AFP

Pakistan and Qatar signed three MoUs on Saturday in the fields of trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence, Radio Pakistan reported.

The MoUs were signed a few hours after Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit.

Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Qatar Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al-Emadi signed an MoU for the establishment of the Pakistan-Qatar joint working group on trade and investment.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza and Qatar National Tourism Council Secretary-General Akbar Al-Baker signed an MoU on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events.

Another MoU was signed for cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence, anti-money laundering and to stop terror financing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani were also present when the officials from both countries signed the MoUs.

The Emir has arrived in Pakistan on invitation from PM Khan and is accompanied by a delegation of ministers and senior officials of the Qatari government. He was welcomed at the Nur Khan Airbase by the prime minister.

This is the Emir’s second visit to Pakistan. He last visited four years ago in March, 2015.

The Emir was given a 21-gun salute. Children clad in traditional attire presented a bouquet to the visiting dignitary. Later, PM Khan himself drove the Emir to the Prime Minister House.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Pakistan qatar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Qatar, Imran Khan, Al Thani
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.