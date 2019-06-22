Pakistan, Qatar sign an MoU on financial intelligence sharing

Pakistan and Qatar signed three MoUs on Saturday in the fields of trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence, Radio Pakistan reported.

The MoUs were signed a few hours after Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit.

Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Qatar Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al-Emadi signed an MoU for the establishment of the Pakistan-Qatar joint working group on trade and investment.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza and Qatar National Tourism Council Secretary-General Akbar Al-Baker signed an MoU on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events.

Another MoU was signed for cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence, anti-money laundering and to stop terror financing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani were also present when the officials from both countries signed the MoUs.

The Emir has arrived in Pakistan on invitation from PM Khan and is accompanied by a delegation of ministers and senior officials of the Qatari government. He was welcomed at the Nur Khan Airbase by the prime minister.

This is the Emir’s second visit to Pakistan. He last visited four years ago in March, 2015.

The Emir was given a 21-gun salute. Children clad in traditional attire presented a bouquet to the visiting dignitary. Later, PM Khan himself drove the Emir to the Prime Minister House.

