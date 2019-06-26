Wednesday, June 26, 2019  | 22 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Pakistan endorses India’s candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat: report

2 hours ago
 

The UN Security Council, seen in session at the UN General Assembly on September 30, 2015 in New York (AFP Photo)

Pakistan and 54 other countries in the Asia Pacific group endorsed India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, India Today reported.

The elections for five non-permanent members of the UNSC for the 2021-22 term will be held in June next year.

Some of the 55 countries that have supported India’s candidature include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkey, UAE and Vietnam.

Syed Akbaruddin, India’s permanent representative to the UN, thanked all 55 members for their support.

