Pakistan endorses India’s candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat: report

Pakistan and 54 other countries in the Asia Pacific group endorsed India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, India Today reported.

The elections for five non-permanent members of the UNSC for the 2021-22 term will be held in June next year.

Some of the 55 countries that have supported India’s candidature include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkey, UAE and Vietnam.

A unanimous step. Asia-Pacific Group @UN unanimously endorses India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the Security Council for 2 year term in 2021/22. Thanks to all 55 members for their support. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ekNhEa19U1 — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) June 26, 2019

Syed Akbaruddin, India’s permanent representative to the UN, thanked all 55 members for their support.

