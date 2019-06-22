Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Pakistan cricket team selection challenged in Islamabad High Court

7 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court against the selection of the Pakistan cricket team.

The petitioner, Bilal Farooq Alvi, has named the prime minister (who is patron-in-chief of the cricket board), the ministry of interprovincial coordination, the Pakistan Cricket Board and its selection committee as respondents in the case.

He has also requested that former cricketers Rashid Latif, Shoaib Akhtar and Muhammad Wasim, all of whom live in Islamabad, be subpoenaed to give their opinion on the petition and provide technical input.

Alvi wants the PCB to be held accountable for the “failures” and “gradual downfall of the standard of cricket in the country”.

He wants the court to direct the PCB to satisfy it about the selection criteria and order inquiries against all the players involved in politicking and grouping within the team to be made public.

The petitioner also wants an inquiry into the news of groupings and intentional lackluster performances by members of the World Cup squad and those found guilty to be punished.

TOPICS:
Cricket islamabad high court
 
