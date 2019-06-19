Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Living

Pakistan Citizens Portal: 85% complaints resolved so far

2 hours ago

As of June 18, more than 1 million people have registered with the Pakistan Citizens Portal. It was launched eight months ago.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted this update on the portal and called it a “testament of people’s trust in the system and its effectiveness.”

He highlighted that you do not need to have a political or bureaucratic reference to get in touch with a public office because of the portal.

Related: Pakistan Citizens Portal: How not to register your complaint

A mobile application – Pakistan Citizens Portal – was launched last year to allow citizens to voice their grievances with the government.

From sewage water inundating the road outside a residential area to government officers taking bribes to do one’s work and trash piling up on the streets, citizens were finally able to get an a government-managed avenue to launch their complaints.

The premier also gave an update on how many of the complaints have been addressed.

The system is very simple to use. It will first ask about your citizenship status and gives three options: Pakistan citizen, overseas Pakistani and foreign citizen. You can then select which category your complaint falls into and share some basic information.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Pakistan Citizens Portal
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi's poor eat now?
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi’s poor eat now?
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at 'technical problems' in PM's speech
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at ‘technical problems’ in PM’s speech
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.