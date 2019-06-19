Pakistan Citizens Portal: 85% complaints resolved so far

As of June 18, more than 1 million people have registered with the Pakistan Citizens Portal. It was launched eight months ago.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted this update on the portal and called it a “testament of people’s trust in the system and its effectiveness.”

He highlighted that you do not need to have a political or bureaucratic reference to get in touch with a public office because of the portal.

A mobile application – Pakistan Citizens Portal – was launched last year to allow citizens to voice their grievances with the government.

From sewage water inundating the road outside a residential area to government officers taking bribes to do one’s work and trash piling up on the streets, citizens were finally able to get an a government-managed avenue to launch their complaints.

The premier also gave an update on how many of the complaints have been addressed.

On the resolution front: a total of 6,80,000 complaints were resolved out of 8 lakh complaints registered so far. This is true citizen’s empowerment. This is Naya Pakistan!#PMHazirHai https://t.co/di8fzu12hu — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 18, 2019

The system is very simple to use. It will first ask about your citizenship status and gives three options: Pakistan citizen, overseas Pakistani and foreign citizen. You can then select which category your complaint falls into and share some basic information.

