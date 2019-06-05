HOME > News

Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr with camaraderie

3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across the country today (Wednesday).

Congregations are being held at mosques and eidgahs in all major cities and towns.

Ulemas are highlighting the significance and philosophy of Eidul Fitr in their sermons.

Special prayers are being offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

The Shawwal moon was sighted on Tuesday, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had announced a day earlier.

We received testimonies of moon sighting from various parts of the country, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said. Swat, Hazara and some parts of Peshawar are also celebrating Eid with the rest of the country today.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated Eid a day earlier on June 4. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on June 3 said that they received many testimonies of moon sighting after which the government made the decision to celebrate on June 4. He offered Eid prayers alongside the governor in Peshawar.

In the federal capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where top government officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers along with others.

President Arif Alvi offered prayers at Faisal Mosque.

TOPICS:
eid Pakistan prayers


