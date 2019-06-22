Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Pakistan asks FATF to take notice of India’s ‘malicious campaign’

34 mins ago
 

Pakistan on Saturday expressed the hope that the broader Financial Action Task Force (FATF) membership would take cognisance of India’s campaign against it and reject any attempt aimed at politicisation of the FATF process by India.

“We regard the statement issued by India regarding the FATF report as preposterous and unwarranted. If anything, this is yet another evidence of India’s relentless efforts to politicise the deliberations of FATF for its narrow, partisan objectives,” the Foreign Office said in a press statement.

It said Pakistan had consistently shared its concerns on this account with the FATF chair and members in the past and drawn their attention to high level political statements and media leaks from India to cast Pakistan in a negative light and plead for Pakistan’s downgrading.

TOPICS:
FATF India Pakistan
 
