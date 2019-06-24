Our PM is making everything worse: Bilawal

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thinks that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making everything worse in the country.

“A PM is supposed to lead the nation. People want to know what he will do next, but at the moment he is our ruler but not our leader,” said Bilawal. He was addressing the National Assembly session on Monday. “What is our PM doing except for adding fuel to the fire?” he asked.

“If the government opposes [the people] and so does the opposition, then who will help the people? Constructive criticism is necessary for every regime,” he added.

On Sunday, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri banned use of the word ‘selected’ while referring to the premier in parliament. Bilawal said that the word ‘selected’ is used for people who are chosen. “The word was banned because of PM Khan’s ego,” he remarked. “MNAs can’t speak freely on the floor of the assembly. What sort of freedom is this?” he asked.

He remarked that a parliamentary committee has been formed to investigate the alleged rigging in the 2018 general elections.

“I just find it strange that PM Khan thumped his desk after my speech in which I first used this word. Now, the word has been banned after a year,” the PPP chairperson said.

Bilawal claimed that censorship has become common now. “Quaid-e-Azam made the country free so we are free. If you think that censorship improves anything then you should know that this suppressed frustration will find an outlet. Just hiding your problems doesn’t mean that they don’t exist. These problems will fester and come back to haunt you later,” he said.

Naya Pakistan is a censored Pakistan, Bilawal said. People are censored, journalists are censored and not issuing production orders of two MNAs is also censorship, he remarked. The speaker has issued production orders for former president Asif Ali Zardari and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique but we expect production orders of two other members too. He was speaking about MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir. The two men, leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, have been moved to the Peshawar Central Jail after being remanded into custody in a case relating to a skirmish between protesters and the armed forces near the Kharqamar check-post in North Waziristan.

“Such actions will lead to people alleging that budget sessions have been rigged,” he said.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that he has asked for the opinion of the law ministry on the matter.

“You have the power [to issue production orders]. You are the speaker of a free parliament. You can complete the House if you want,” Bilawal responded.

