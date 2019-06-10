HOME > Politics

Opposition parties uniting to evade accountability: Qureshi

50 mins ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Photo: AFP

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi remarked that the opposition parties are uniting to evade accountability.

“Those who mercilessly looted the country have come together now,” he told the media in Multan.

The country’s economic situation worsened in the last 10 years, he said. “Who was in power in Sindh for the last 10 years? Who was in power in Punjab?”

He said that opposition’s protest will make the situation worse.

Related: Opposition parties hope to form a stronger alliance after Eid

On May 19, the opposition parties announced that they would stage protests against the policies of the government. They even decided to hold an All Parties Conference after Eid.  The conference will be convened by JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman.

“All parties will meet and work on their joint strategy against the government’s policies,” said PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He remarked that all parties will continue to stage their own protests after Eid, outside and inside parliament.

