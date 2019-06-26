Opposition APC begins with discussion on anti-govt protest

The opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) began at around 12:30pm on Wednesday afternoon in Islamabad.

Missing were representatives from BNP-Mengal and JI. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at the APC late, after attending the National Assembly session and then going to court to meet his father, Asif Ali Zardari.

The APC has been organised and is being chaired by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Representatives of the PPP, PML-N, ANP, Qaumi Watan Party, National Party and PkMAP attended.

Representing the PML-N were Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Qadir Baloch, Ayaz Sadiq, Mariam Aurangzaib and Raja Zafarul Haq. The PPP is being represented by Yousuf Raza Gilani , Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Qaira and Farhatullah Babar. Asfandyar Wali, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Sherpai, Mir Hasil Bizenjo and Sajid Mir were also present.

Among the points of discussion for the APC are stopping the approval of the budget, a movement against the government and the schedule of rallies that will be held. A discussion on an Islamabad lock down, toppling the government and a movement against the Senate chairman is also on the agenda.

Rehman said July 25 must be marked as a ‘black day’. To overthrow the government, we need to take to the streets, he urged his fellow opposition members.

The meeting also discussed Shehbaz’s formation of a guidance committee that will prepare an economic agreement and national charter.

