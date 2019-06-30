Only one PML-N MPA from Punjab confirms meeting prime minister

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz members of the Punjab Assembly Ashraf Ansari, Qasim Hinjra, Mehmood-ul-Haq and Ata-ur-Rahman have denied meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence, however, one lawmaker Jalil Sharqpuri has confirmed it.

A few reports earlier suggested that a number of PML-N’s national and provincial lawmakers had called on PM Khan and that speculation was rife about the formation of a forward bloc in the opposition party.

Ashraf Ansari said he held no meeting with PM Khan. “My elder brother Younus Ansari had a meeting with the prime minister. He is not a member of the PML-N and had contested the election as an independent candidate,” he said.

Hinjra said meetings are often held with the Punjab chief minister, but he did not call on the premier. MPA Ata-ur-Rahman said he was happy with the PML-N, questioning why he would meet the prime minister.

Confirming his meeting with the prime minister, Sharqpuri said that he met Khan due to the issues in his constituency. “The problems of the constituency were increasing, because of which I had to meet [the prime minister],” he said.

Riaz Pirzada, PML-N member of the National Assembly, has also denied having met the prime minister.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s Azma Bokhari termed reports of PML-N Punjab lawmakers’ meeting with the premier “untrustworthy”.

“Fawad Chaudhry and Naeemul Haq keep saying anything,” Bokhari said. “If a meeting has taken place then its evidence should also be presented.”

