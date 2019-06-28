OGRA recommends increase in diesel prices, decrease in petrol prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended a 77 paisa decrease in petrol prices for the month of July.

OGRA has recommended a Rs2.30 increase in high-diesel and 26 paisa increase in the price of light diesel. It has also recommended a Rs2.26 decrease in kerosene oil.

The summary has been forwarded to the government for approval. The new price will be implemented from July 1, 2019.

Last month, the government had approved an increase of Rs4.26 in petrol prices.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.