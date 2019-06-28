Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
OGRA recommends increase in diesel prices, decrease in petrol prices

11 mins ago
 

A petrol station employee puts up new prices for fuel at a filling station in Karachi on September 1, 2013. Photo: AFP

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended a 77 paisa decrease in petrol prices for the month of July.

OGRA has recommended a Rs2.30 increase in high-diesel and 26 paisa increase in the price of light diesel. It has also recommended a Rs2.26 decrease in kerosene oil.

The summary has been forwarded to the government for approval. The new price will be implemented from July 1, 2019.

Last month, the government had approved an increase of Rs4.26 in petrol prices.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

