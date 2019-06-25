Number of HIV positive cases jumps to 851 in Larkana

The provincial disease surveillance and response unit confirmed on Tuesday that 851 individuals have so far tested positive for HIV in Larkana.

In its report pertaining to an inquiry into the outbreak, the surveillance team stated that blood samples of 29,583 individuals from Larkana’s Ratodero taluka and suburbs were screened for the HIV virus.

So far, the report read, 851 individuals have tested positive. Of them, 52% are male and 48% female.

The report said that children aged between two and five years were the most-affected.

A total of 62 children under one years old, 480 children between two and five years of age and 158 children between six and 15 years of age have tested positive, the report said.

It put the number of HIV positive individuals aged 15-45 at 128, and that of 46 years and older at 22.

The report has been forwarded to the Directorate General Health Services Sindh, Hyderabad.

