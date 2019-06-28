‘Not paying drivers of school buses sets a dangerous precedent’

The Islamabad High Court heard on Friday a case pertaining to the regularisation of the school bus drivers in the federal capital.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani remarked that it is dangerous to let people drive the buses without paying them. “Schools have 200 buses. How will they run without money?”

The administration director of the education department said that the posts of 34 drivers and 38 conductors have yet to be confirmed.

The judge said that the government is responsible for solving the problems related to the governance, and not the court.

He remarked that less than 1% of Pakistan’s population pays taxes.

The people aren’t paying their taxes because they don’t trust the system, he said.

The court ordered the petitioner to make the finance division a respondent in the case too.

The case has been adjourned till the school vacations end

