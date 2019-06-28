Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Education

‘Not paying drivers of school buses sets a dangerous precedent’

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court heard on Friday a case pertaining to the regularisation of the school bus drivers in the federal capital. 

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani remarked that it is dangerous to let people drive the buses without paying them. “Schools have 200 buses. How will they run without money?”

The administration director of the education department said that the posts of 34 drivers and 38 conductors have yet to be confirmed.

The judge said that the government is responsible for solving the problems related to the governance, and not the court.

He remarked that less than 1% of Pakistan’s population pays taxes.

Related: Karachi parents to pick and drop their children as school van drivers go on strike

The people aren’t paying their taxes because they don’t trust the system, he said.

The court ordered the petitioner to make the finance division a respondent in the case too.

The case has been adjourned till the school vacations end

islamabad high court School bus drivers
 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
