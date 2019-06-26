Not issuing Dawar, Wazir’s production sets a bad precedent: Bilawal

Not issuing production orders for MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar is setting a dangerous precedent, warned PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He appealed to the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, the speaker and all the PTI members present to issue their production orders during Wednesday’s session. This also concerns House supremacy, he said, adding that the House represents the people of Pakistan and they are looking to their leaders.

They should be here, said Bilawal of Wazir and Dawar, adding that their presence is very important. The MNAs were arrested in the aftermath of a skirmish at the Kharqamar checkpost in North Waziristan on May 28.

Related: Our PM is making everything worse: Bilawal

By not issuing their production orders, you are giving a message to Pakistan that this House is not complete, it is not free and neither you, us or the government is serious, contended Bilawal. I am appealing to you as a Pakistani, he told the government. Today you are in the government and tomorrow it might be us, but basic principles must be adhered to, he urged. These principles include freedom of speech.

Whatever the allegations against Wazir and Dawar, they are MNAs and we must let them present their position, he said. I know you stand with us, I know the human rights minister stands with us, he said.

Stand on the side of democracy and human rights, the PPP chief urged the government. By not issuing their production orders, we are sending a bad message, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.