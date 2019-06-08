HOME > News

North Waziristan IED blast: Martyred army officer laid to rest

10 mins ago

One of the three Pakistan Army officers martyred a day earlier in an IED explosion near a military vehicle in North Wazirirstan was laid to rest Saturday. A soldier was also martyred in the blast. 

Four people were injured, according to the military’s media wing. It occurred near the check-post in Kharqamar. The IED was planted near the road.

The security forces have been conducting search operations in the area and even arrested facilitators of terror suspects.

Related: Three Pakistan Army officers, one soldier martyred in North Waziristan blast

The martyred officers were identified as Lt Col Raashid Karim Baig, who was a resident of Hunza’s Karimabad, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig, who belonged to Karachi, Captain Arifullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, and Lance Havaldar Zaheer, who hails from Chakwal.

Captain Arifullah’s funeral prayers were offered in Lakki Marwat on Saturday.

Senior army officers attended the funeral.

According to the ISPR, 10 security forces personnel have been martyred while 35 have been injured in the area in the last one month.

TOPICS:
funeral matyred north waziristan


