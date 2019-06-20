No talks with Pakistan: India responds to media reports

India rejected on Thursday media reports claiming that it is ready to hold with Pakistan, the Hindu reported.

Some Pakistani media outlets reported on June 20 that Indian PM Narendra Modi and his External Affairs Minister Jaishankar have agreed to hold talks with Pakistan.

“As per the established diplomatic practice, PM and EAM have responded to the congratulatory messages received from their counterparts in Pakistan,” Raveesh Kumar, a spokesperson for the Indian ministry of external affairs, said.

He said that PM Modi and External Affairs Minister made no reference of talks with Pakistan in their response to congratulatory messages from Pakistan.

In their messages, PM Modi said it is important to build an environment of trust, free of terror and hostility, Kumar said.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had written letters to PM Modi after his party’s victory in the Indian election.

PM Khan and PM Modi shook hands with each other on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in Bishkek, but there were no formal talks between the two leaders.

The relationship between Pakistan and India went bad to worse after a three-day fight between the countries in February. PM Khan has repeatedly offered India to resolve all issues between the two countries through dialogue.

