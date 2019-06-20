Thursday, June 20, 2019  | 16 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
No fuel for Gujranwala motorcyclists riding without helmets

15 mins ago

The Gujranwala police have directed on Thursday all the petrol pumps to not to give petrol to motorcyclists riding without a helmet.

The city traffic police have placed banners across Gujranwala and the district commissioner has sent notices to the owners of petrol pumps and instructed them to implement the orders.

“Earlier we conducted an awareness campaign, and now we are starting an operation against people for not wearing a helmet,” said a traffic warden.

A fine of Rs200 will be imposed on motorcyclists too. Legal action will be taken against petrol pumps who fail to follow the orders.

Karachi wants riders to wear helmets 

Karachi AIG Ameer Sheikh has directed the police to start a helmet awareness campaign in the city from July 1, Monday.

During the event ‘Helmet Nahi To Kuch Nahi’, Sheikh said that motorcyclists will be fined heavily for not wearing helmets. He instructed people to buy helmets if they don’t have any. However, he added that special camps will be set up where helmets will be sold at lower costs.

“It will be prohibited to ride a motorcycle on Shahrae Faisal road without a helmet,” said Shiekh.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani also attended the event. They will also be a part of the campaign. They both appealed to all the motorcyclist to cooperate with the police.

