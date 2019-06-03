HOME > Government

No compromise on rule of law for anyone: Firdous Awan

4 hours ago
Says govt will free the country of decades-old governance system



Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the case of the Muslim Ummah at the OIC Summit in Makkah, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a press conference after the cabinet meeting on Monday.

She said the cabinet congratulated the premier for raising the issue of Islamophobia at the summit. He is showing the real face of Islam to the world, she said.

Speaking about the 12-point agenda of the cabinet meeting, she said it was decided that no compromise will be made on rule of law for any citizen.

Earlier today, Awan had said Pakistan is moving in the right direction.

She was speaking at a press conference in Islamabad after the resumption of British Airways flights to Pakistan.

She said the revival of BA flights is a testimony to the international confidence in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

We have to move ahead on the path of progress with the support of our international friends, she had said.

She appreciated the efforts of British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew for his efforts to plead the case of Pakistan in the UK.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
cabinet Firdous Ashiq Awan Imran Khan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
Petrol price increased to Rs112 per litre
Petrol price increased to Rs112 per litre
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.