No compromise on rule of law for anyone: Firdous Awan

Says govt will free the country of decades-old governance system

She said the cabinet congratulated the premier for raising the issue of Islamophobia at the summit. He is showing the real face of Islam to the world, she said.Speaking about the 12-point agenda of the cabinet meeting, she said it was decided that no compromise will be made on rule of law for any citizen.Earlier today, Awan had said Pakistan is moving in the right direction.She was speaking at a press conference in Islamabad after the resumption of British Airways flights to Pakistan.She said the revival of BA flights is a testimony to the international confidence in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.We have to move ahead on the path of progress with the support of our international friends, she had said.She appreciated the efforts of British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew for his efforts to plead the case of Pakistan in the UK.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram