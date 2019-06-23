Nine killed as jeep falls into a river in Kohistan

Nine people were killed and three injured on Sunday after a jeep fell into a river in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohistan district.

Seven bodies have been retrieved so far. Search is under way for two more bodies.

The police said the vehicle was travelling to Ghaziabad from Gadar. It fell into the river while crossing an old bridge, they added.

At least 21 people were travelling in the jeep. It included two women, three children, and 16 men.

Road accidents are quite common in the area because of the narrow and improper roads there. The injured are usually rushed to hospitals in Abbottabad and Mansehra as there is no nearby health facility.

