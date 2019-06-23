Sunday, June 23, 2019  | 19 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Nine killed as jeep falls into a river in Kohistan

5 mins ago
 

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Nine people were killed and three injured on Sunday after a jeep fell into a river in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohistan district.

Seven bodies have been retrieved so far. Search is under way for two more bodies.

The police said the vehicle was travelling to Ghaziabad from Gadar. It fell into the river while crossing an old bridge, they added.

At least 21 people were travelling in the jeep. It included two women, three children, and 16 men.

Road accidents are quite common in the area because of the narrow and improper roads there. The injured are usually rushed to hospitals in Abbottabad and Mansehra as there is no nearby health facility.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
kohistan road accident
 
Tell us what you think:

accident, river, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, jeep accident, roads, reckless driving, Kohistan
 
