New TV channels will create jobs, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

1 hour ago

The government has issued licences to 58 new TV channels and they will create more jobs in the media sector, Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to PM on information and broadcasting, said Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Awan said that eight licences were issued for news and current affairs channels, 16 for entertainment, 12 for regional, 11 for education and tourism, two for agriculture, five for sports and four for health channels.

The PM’s special assistant said that PEMRA had received 187 applications for channels licences.

The TV channels are facing 587 cases for violation of PEMRA’s code of conduct, Awan said, adding that “capacity building courses” will be introduced for the training of media professional on a quarterly basis.

