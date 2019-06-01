Nawaz’s doctor asks Punjab govt to allow Kot Lakhpat meeting

Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan sent on Saturday a letter to the Punjab chief secretary to allow a meeting between the two in jail.

Nawaz is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakh Pat Jail in Lahore.

Dr Adnan says he has submitted multiple requests to meet the PML-N chief, but they have been rejected.

His request states that Nawaz is suffering from multiple illnesses and needs constant medical care. He claimed that not allowing a patient to meet his doctor is a violation of his fundamental rights.

