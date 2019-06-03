NAB to investigate Nawaz in government vehicles inquiry

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to be investigated in an inquiry pertaining to the use of government vehicles. It is a part of the fake accounts case.

Nawaz was convicted by an accountability court in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference. He is completing his sentence at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat.

NAB has launched different inquiries against those involved in conducting transactions using fake accounts. Many prominent politicians such as former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Agha Siraj Durrani, Murad Ali Shah among others.

According to NAB, Nawaz and Zardari received government cars during the tenure of former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani in 2009. The cars were gifted to Pakistan by Saudi Arabia in 1998.

NAB claims that laws were eased to give the cars to Nawaz and Zardari. The duty was paid using fake accounts.

Gillani has already given his statement in the case. Nawaz has yet to record it.

Zardari already has interim bail in the case.

