HOME > Politics

NAB to formally probe LNG scandal against former PM Abbasi

45 mins ago

File photo: AFP

NAB has decided to formally launch an investigation into the LNG corruption scandal against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

NAB Rawalpindi has sent a report to its headquarters, suggesting that the inquiry be converted into an investigation. After the approval from NAB’s executive board, the accountability watchdog will have the power to arrest the accused politicians.

In June last year, NAB had approved initiating inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time, accusing them of granting the contract of an LNG terminal to their ‘favourite’ company in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules and relevant laws.

The bureau said it has obtained important evidence in the case. Abbasi has already appeared before the NAB thrice and recorded his statement.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
LNG Corruption Scandal NAB shahid khaqan abbasi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, LNG scandal, corruption case
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.