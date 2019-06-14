NAB to formally probe LNG scandal against former PM Abbasi

NAB has decided to formally launch an investigation into the LNG corruption scandal against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

NAB Rawalpindi has sent a report to its headquarters, suggesting that the inquiry be converted into an investigation. After the approval from NAB’s executive board, the accountability watchdog will have the power to arrest the accused politicians.

In June last year, NAB had approved initiating inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time, accusing them of granting the contract of an LNG terminal to their ‘favourite’ company in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules and relevant laws.

The bureau said it has obtained important evidence in the case. Abbasi has already appeared before the NAB thrice and recorded his statement.

