NAB tells court it opposes Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea

8 mins ago

NAB has submitted a reply in the Islamabad High Court against former premier Nawaz Sharif’s petition for his sentence to be suspended on medical grounds.

The reply, submitted on Saturday, argued that his health is not critical. According to his medical reports, his life is not at risk, it read.

NAB has argued that his request is not maintainable and should therefore be rejected.

Nawaz, a three-time former premier, is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. He was sentenced to seven years in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference in December.

He has approached the courts seeking a suspension of sentence on medical grounds. Simply put, he says he is too sick to be in jail and his life is in danger because he doesn’t have access to medical care.

