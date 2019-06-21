NAB takes notice of Fawad Chaudhry’s statements

The National Accountability Bureau has taken notice of Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statements regarding the anti-corruption watchdog.

NAB chairperson has approved investigation against him too.

Chaudhry’s recent statements have harmed the reputation of the bureau, according to its officials.

In April, the bureau had hinted that action will be taken against Chaudhry over his statements.

On April 14, Chaudhry said that the bureau needs to focus on its work rather than giving ‘needless’ statements. He said on Twitter that NAB is suffering from a serious crisis and it doesn’t even know that it can’t grant bail to offenders. He even questioned NAB’s ability to solve complex cases.

