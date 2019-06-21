Friday, June 21, 2019  | 17 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Politics

NAB takes notice of Fawad Chaudhry’s statements

3 hours ago
 

The National Accountability Bureau has taken notice of Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statements regarding the anti-corruption watchdog. 

NAB chairperson has approved investigation against him too.

Chaudhry’s recent statements have harmed the reputation of the bureau, according to its officials.

Related: NAB hints at taking action against Fawad Chaudhry

In April, the bureau had hinted that action will be taken against Chaudhry over his statements.

On April 14, Chaudhry said that the bureau needs to focus on its work rather than giving ‘needless’ statements. He said on Twitter that NAB is suffering from a serious crisis and it doesn’t even know that it can’t grant bail to offenders. He even questioned NAB’s ability to solve complex cases.

