Sunday, June 23, 2019  | 19 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif on July 5

1 hour ago
 

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has summoned Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in an assets case on July 5, Friday. 

He has been instructed to bring relevant documents with him too.

NAB is also investigating him in Ashiana Housing project case, Saaf Pani Company case and Ramazan Sugar Mills case. On February 14, the Lahore High Court had granted him bail in the three cases after which was released from NAB’s custody.

On October 5 last year, the NAB Lahore took Shehbaz Sharif into custody in connection with the Ashiana Housing case. He was charged with misuse of authority that caused a loss to the exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
income beyond assets NAB Shehbaz Sharif
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.