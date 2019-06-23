NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif on July 5

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has summoned Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in an assets case on July 5, Friday.

He has been instructed to bring relevant documents with him too.

NAB is also investigating him in Ashiana Housing project case, Saaf Pani Company case and Ramazan Sugar Mills case. On February 14, the Lahore High Court had granted him bail in the three cases after which was released from NAB’s custody.

On October 5 last year, the NAB Lahore took Shehbaz Sharif into custody in connection with the Ashiana Housing case. He was charged with misuse of authority that caused a loss to the exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

