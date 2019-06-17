NAB reply summoned on Zardari’s bail plea

The Islamabad High Court has called for NAB’s reply in a petition seeking pre-arrest bail for former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane case.

Zardari, the co-chairperson of the PPP, is already in NAB custody in the fake accounts and money laundering case. His arrest warrants for the Park Lane case have not been issued yet.

During Monday’s hearing, the court was asked to issue a production order for Zardari. His lawyer, Farooq H Naek, told the court that in a bail petition, it is vital for the petitioner to be present.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case. Justice Farooq remarked that they could exempt Zardari from appearing in court. He ordered NAB to submit its reply at the next hearing on June 24.

The NAB prosecutor said that Zardari’s physical remand expired on June 21, after which either NAB or the jail authorities will bring him to court.

