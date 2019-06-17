HOME > News

NAB reply summoned on Zardari’s bail plea

22 mins ago

The Islamabad High Court has called for NAB’s reply in a petition seeking pre-arrest bail for former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane case. 

Zardari, the co-chairperson of the PPP, is already in NAB custody in the fake accounts and money laundering case. His arrest warrants for the Park Lane case have not been issued yet.

During Monday’s hearing, the court was asked to issue a production order for Zardari. His lawyer, Farooq H Naek, told the court that in a bail petition, it is vital for the petitioner to be present.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case. Justice Farooq remarked that they could exempt Zardari from appearing in court. He ordered NAB to submit its reply at the next hearing on June 24.

The NAB prosecutor said that Zardari’s physical remand expired on June 21, after which either NAB or the jail authorities will bring him to court.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
asif ali zardari NAB
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
asif ali zardari, nab, fake accounts case, park lane case, islamabad high court, pre arrest bail, bail, ppp
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.