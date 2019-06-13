NAB has filed fraudulent references against me: Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan’s accountability bureau has filed fraudulent cases against him. He appeared before an accountability court on Thursday.

Judge Jawadul Hasan was hearing the Ashiana Housing and Ramazan Sugar Mills cases against Shehbaz and his son, Hamza Shahbaz, who has been remanded into NAB’s custody till June 27.

Shehbaz told the court that the corruption in the Ashiana Housing scheme was unearthed by him. “NAB has placed the blame on me rather than investigating it,” he said.

The opposition leader also met former Lahore Development Authority chairperson Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hassan Fawad, who has served as the principal secretary to the Punjab chief minister.

The court expressed its anger at the NAB team for failing to bring Hamza to the court in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference. In this reference, the opposition leader and his son have been accused of constructing a drain around the Hamza-owned sugar mills using money from the national treasury.

The judge said that Hamza’s appearance was necessary. The team has been ordered to ensure his appearance at the next hearing on June 26.

