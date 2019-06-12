NAB gives Bilawal ‘clean chit’ in Park Lane corruption reference

The National Accountability Bureau prepared on Wednesday an interim reference in the Park Lane Estate company corruption case.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, former Summit Bank president Hussain Lawai, Younus Qidwai and Aftab Memon were nominated in the corruption reference.

NAB Rawalpindi sent the reference to its headquarters and it will be filed after approval from NAB’s executive board.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairperson, holds 25% shares in the company but he was not nominated in the reference.

The Park Lane Estate company is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against them on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials.

