NAB arrests MPA Faryal Talpur over corruption charges

Pakistan’s accountability bureau arrested on Friday MPA Faryal Talpur. She was being investigated in a corruption case.

A team has been summoned to conduct her medical examination. NAB is expected to seek her remand from an accountability court on Saturday.

The arrest warrants were issued by NAB chairperson Javed Iqbal on Thursday night.

It is being reported that she has been placed under house arrest. She was living at her residence in Islamabad’s F-8 and it has now been declared as a sub-jail. Some analysts suggest that she has been placed under house arrest because of NAB’s recent policy to not arrest women named in corruption references. The bureau had instead decided to send questionnaires to the women they wanted to investigate. Keeping in line with this policy, questionnaires were sent to the wife and daughters of PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif.

On June 10, NAB had arrested Faryal’s brother Asif Ali Zardari in a money laundering case after the Islamabad High Court had rejected their bail in the case.

The FIR for the case was filed in Karachi. A banking court was hearing it but it was transferred to NAB Islamabad after the Supreme Court handed over the fake accounts case. The investigation is still in the inquiry stage. It pertains to NAB’s claims that a company owned by Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, received Rs30 million of Rs4.4 billion in suspicious transactions carried out through fake accounts.

This is a breaking story.

