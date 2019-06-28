Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Money

NA approves Budget 2019-20 amid ruckus by opposition

2 hours ago
 

The National Assembly passed on Friday Rs8238 billion budget for next fiscal year amid ruckus by members of the opposition.

On the occasion, 178 members of the treasury and 147 members of the opposition were present in the house.

The government rejected all amendments proposed by the opposition, after which the budget was approved.

Members of the opposition chanted “no, no” as government members flashed victory signs after the budget was passed for the next fiscal year.

During the session, a heated exchange of words took place between Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ahsan Iqbal.

Iqbal said the “anti-growth budget” would decrease employment and revenues, pointing to increase in inflation and government expenditures.

“They were picked somewhere else, here they have come to rule,” the PML-N leader took a jibe at the government.

In response, Azhar said opposition members had not gone through budget documents. He said neither Rs1500 billion taxes were imposed, nor the government’s expenditures increased.

“May the liar be cursed by Almighty Allah. Half-truth also amounts to a lie,” the state minister said.

The members of the treasury clapped during Azhar’s speech, as lawmakers from the opposition protested against it.

Later, the session was adjourned until 11am on Saturday.

 
Budget 2019-20 national assembly opposition ruckus
 
