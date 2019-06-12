HOME > News

Musharraf loses right to defence in high treason case

4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

A special court has taken away former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s right to defence in a high treason case against him.

Hearing the case on Wednesday, the court also rejected a request to adjourn the hearing. The next hearing will be held on June 27.

The court has summoned a panel of lawyers from the law ministry to defend Musharraf along with their fees so he can be assigned a new government lawyer and the court can proceed with the hearing.

The former president is currently in Dubai. His lawyer informed the court that he is unwell and is bedridden.

He has not attended hearings in the case, something that has angered the court. It had earlier warned him that if he failed to attend the hearings, he would lose his right to defence.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
high treason pervez musharraf
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
pervez musharraf, high treason, islamabad court, right to defence
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.