Musharraf loses right to defence in high treason case

A special court has taken away former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s right to defence in a high treason case against him.

Hearing the case on Wednesday, the court also rejected a request to adjourn the hearing. The next hearing will be held on June 27.

The court has summoned a panel of lawyers from the law ministry to defend Musharraf along with their fees so he can be assigned a new government lawyer and the court can proceed with the hearing.

The former president is currently in Dubai. His lawyer informed the court that he is unwell and is bedridden.

He has not attended hearings in the case, something that has angered the court. It had earlier warned him that if he failed to attend the hearings, he would lose his right to defence.

