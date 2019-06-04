Mufti Muneebur Rehman always does what he wants: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai remarked that the chairperson of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman has always done what he wanted.

Yousafzai was speaking in reference to the KP government’s decision to celebrate Eid on Tuesday before the rest of the country.

“Muneebur Rehman has become an authentic source on moon sighting matter and he doesn’t believe in either the met department or science and technology,” he said on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din on June 4.

“The problem of celebrating two Eids in the country cannot be solved until it is said that the testimonies [of moon sighting] from KP will not be accepted,” he remarked. Mufti Muneeb has never wanted the provinces to celebrate Eid together, he added.

The Ruet-e-Hilal committee comes into action when Ramazan is starting or when the moon has to be sighted for Eid. “It does contribute to anything for the entire year,” Yousafzai said. The committee members should meet different people and try to convince everyone to celebrate Eid together, he added.

Pakistan has always celebrated two Eids, sometimes it has celebrated three Eids too, Yousafzai said. Eid was first celebrated in Peshawar, Charsadda, and Mardan, while Malakand division would celebrate it with the rest of Pakistan. He explained that the government decided to celebrate Eid on Tuesday to make sure that the people of the province are at least celebrating it together.

On Monday, Yousafzai had claimed that Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai should be made the chairperson of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee.

Responding to this, Mufti Muneeb remarked that the KP government should be handed over to Popalzai. “Everything would be done 24 hours in advance,” he said. The Peshawar BRT should be handed over to him too, he added.

