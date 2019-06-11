MQM founder Altaf Hussain detained in London: reports

MQM founder Altaf Hussain has reportedly been detained by the Scotland Yard in London.

The story was first reported by Geo News.

It is being said that Hussain was detained early morning during a raid at his house in north London. He has been shifted to a police station.

A forensics team is currently searching his house.

Hussain has been taken into custody for inciting violence and urging his supporters to take law into their own hands.

This is a developing story.

