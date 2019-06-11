HOME > Politics

MQM founder Altaf Hussain detained in London: reports

10 mins ago

Photo: AFP/file

MQM founder Altaf Hussain has reportedly been detained by the Scotland Yard in London. 

The story was first reported by Geo News.

It is being said that Hussain was detained early morning during a raid at his house in north London. He has been shifted to a police station.

A forensics team is currently searching his house.

Hussain has been taken into custody for inciting violence and urging his supporters to take law into their own hands.

This is a developing story. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
TOPICS:
altaf hussain London MQM
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.