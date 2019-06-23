Mother killed, daughter seriously wounded in Attock knife attack

A woman was killed and her daughter critically wounded in a knife attack in Attock on Sunday.

Assailants entered their house in Hazro tehsil’s Jalalia and attacked the two women with a knife. They fled after the attack.

The women were rushed to a Rawalpindi hospital where the mother passed away. The daughter is still in critical condition.

They have been identified as Sajida Bibi and Nida Bibi.

The police are investigating the incident.

