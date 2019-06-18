Morsi’s funeral prayers held in various Pakistan cities

The funeral prayers of former Egypt president Mohamed Morsi were offered in various cities of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Morsi died in a Cairo hospital on Monday. According to judicial officials, he fainted after a session in court and later died in the hospital.

Morsi was buried at a cemetery in eastern Cairo’s Medinat Nasr, one of his lawyers said.

Abdel Moneim Abdel Maksoud said family members had washed Morsi’s body and prayed the last rites early Tuesday morning at the Leeman Tora Hospital.

He was Egypt’s first democratically elected president but spent just one turbulent year in office after the 2011 uprising before the army toppled him in 2013.

The funeral prayers in absentia were offered by the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and workers in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, Peshawar and other Pakistani cities.

Hundreds of JI supporters gathered in various cities of Pakistan to offer the funeral prayers.