Tuesday, June 18, 2019  | 14 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Morsi’s funeral prayers held in various Pakistan cities

47 mins ago

Pakistanis offer prayers for late former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi during a symbolic funeral ceremony in Quetta June 18, 2019. (AFP)

The funeral prayers of former Egypt president Mohamed Morsi were offered in various cities of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Morsi died in a Cairo hospital on Monday. According to judicial officials, he fainted after a session in court and later died in the hospital.

Morsi was buried at a cemetery in eastern Cairo’s Medinat Nasr, one of his lawyers said.

Abdel Moneim Abdel Maksoud said family members had washed Morsi’s body and prayed the last rites early Tuesday morning at the Leeman Tora Hospital.

Jamiat Talaba Arabia, a student-wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami, shout slogans after funeral prayers for late former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in Lahore June 18, 2019. (AFP)

He was Egypt’s first democratically elected president but spent just one turbulent year in office after the 2011 uprising before the army toppled him in 2013.

The funeral prayers in absentia were offered by the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and workers in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, Peshawar and other Pakistani cities.

Activists of Jamaat-e-Islami gather for funeral prayers for former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi during a symbolic funeral ceremony in Peshawar June 18, 2019. (AFP)

Hundreds of JI supporters gathered in various cities of Pakistan to offer the funeral prayers.

 
TOPICS:
Egypt Mohamed Morsi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi's poor eat now?
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi’s poor eat now?
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at 'technical problems' in PM's speech
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at ‘technical problems’ in PM’s speech
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Budget 2019-20: How much will be spent on development?
Budget 2019-20: How much will be spent on development?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.