Money laundering caused dollar shortage, says PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that one of the biggest reasons for the shortage of dollars in the country was money laundering.

He was talking on the floor of Parliament during a budget session on Saturday.

“The shortage of dollars was caused by the ruling elite sending money out of the country,” he said, adding that they can’t stop people from laundering money when certain political leaders have been doing it themselves.

We inherited a fiscal deficit of $19.5 billion, the biggest in the country’s history, said PM Khan. Everyone knows that when there’s a fiscal deficit, it results in a shortage of dollars and this ultimately raises the dollar’s value.

In last four to five years, Pakistanis have bought properties worth $8 billion in Dubai, said the prime minister. The government has received information that Pakistanis have $10 billion in foreign countries, he added.

The premier reiterated that there will be a crackdown against money launderers.

The leader of the opposition just expressed reservations over the rise of the dollar rate in the country, he said. “How could they talk about the devaluation of the rupee when they are responsible for it,” he asked. “How can people who have been accused of misappropriating public money make speeches in this House?”

Talking about the austerity measures adopted by the PTI government, the PM said, “My ministers have taken a pay cut of 10%, which has happened for the first time in the history of the country.”

Despite facing multiple threats, the army voluntarily offered to reduce its budget, he remarked. “I was told by COAS General Bajwa that the money they are saving by cost-cutting should be spent on Balochistan and FATA,” he added.

‘Karachi has been neglected’

The prime minister said that since the new NFC award, the Centre doesn’t have anything left after giving the money to the provinces. “The Centre has to take loans to meet its expenses.”

He said that it is the provinces’ responsibility to take care of their cities. “Karachi has been neglected for the last 10 years because the money that was earmarked for the development of Karachi wasn’t spent,” he said.

“We have given a special package of Rs45 billion to Karachi, although it is the province’s responsibility. We will try to do more,” he added.

Our cities won’t improve until the new local governments work, said PM Khan. In the new local government system that we are bringing to Punjab and KP, we are creating a system where cities will generate their own revenue, he said. This is how cities across the world operate, the prime minister said, adding that Tehran collects Rs700 million in taxes instead of getting it in the budget. Similarly, Mumbai collects around $1 billion in revenue. On the other hand, Karachi and Lahore collect a mere $21 million and $33 million, respectively. Cities need more money than this, he said.

