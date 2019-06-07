Mohsin Dawar shifted to Peshawar Central Jail

MNA Mohsin Dawar has been shifted to the Peshawar Central Jail. He was arrested on May 30 in North Waziristan after what is being described as a skirmish between PTM supporters and the army.

Judge Inam Ullah rejected the Counter-Terrorism Department’s appeal for an extension in his remand due to security reasons.

Advocate Shah Qayaz Bacha said they will submit a petition for Dawar’s bail to the Peshawar High Court.

Dawar will be produced before an anti-terrorism court in Bannu on June 19.

According to the FIR, Ali Wazir, Dawar and some of their supporters carrying batons attacked and pelted stones at an army check post in Kharqamar. Wazir, also an MNA, was arrested as well and has also been shifted to a prison in Peshawar.

They delivered ‘provocative speeches’ against the Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies and chanted slogans, the FIR stated.

The FIR said that Wazir, Dawar and their supporters started firing, injuring soldiers and killing three people.

SAMAA Digital could not independently verify what happened.

Calls have been made in the National Assembly for Wazir and Dawar’s production orders to be issued so they can attend the assembly session and present their version of events.

