Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir’s names included in Waziristan blast case

53 mins ago

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CTD has included the names of MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar in a case lodged after a blast near an army check post in North Waziristan.

The two men were arrested in connection with a skirmish at the same check post in Kharqamar on May 26. The IED blast near the check post occurred on June 7 and four security personnel were killed.

Both men were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Bannu on Wednesday where the CTD informed the court that their names had been included in the blast case as well. Wazir was arrested on May 26 and Dawar on May 28.

Related: Why can’t the Speaker have Dawar, Wazir produced, asks PPP   

The court directed the CTD to present the MNAs in court again on June 25 for the blast case. Dawar will be presented once again in the check post skirmish case on July 3 while Wazir will be presented on June 27.

The MNAs are both currently incarcerated at the Central Jail, Peshawar. The ATC was sealed during their court hearing.

On Monday morning, they were brought to the court for a hearing but had to be taken back to the jail since the judge was on leave. Dawar’s bail petition hearing was pushed forward to June 20 due to the judge’s absence.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Ali Wazir Mohsin Dawar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Ali Wazir, mohsin dawar, kharqamar check post, kharqamar attack, ptm,
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi's poor eat now?
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi’s poor eat now?
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at 'technical problems' in PM's speech
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at ‘technical problems’ in PM’s speech
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.