Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir’s names included in Waziristan blast case

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CTD has included the names of MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar in a case lodged after a blast near an army check post in North Waziristan.

The two men were arrested in connection with a skirmish at the same check post in Kharqamar on May 26. The IED blast near the check post occurred on June 7 and four security personnel were killed.

Both men were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Bannu on Wednesday where the CTD informed the court that their names had been included in the blast case as well. Wazir was arrested on May 26 and Dawar on May 28.

The court directed the CTD to present the MNAs in court again on June 25 for the blast case. Dawar will be presented once again in the check post skirmish case on July 3 while Wazir will be presented on June 27.

The MNAs are both currently incarcerated at the Central Jail, Peshawar. The ATC was sealed during their court hearing.

On Monday morning, they were brought to the court for a hearing but had to be taken back to the jail since the judge was on leave. Dawar’s bail petition hearing was pushed forward to June 20 due to the judge’s absence.

