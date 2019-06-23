Sunday, June 23, 2019  | 19 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

MNAs can’t refer to Imran Khan as ‘PM select’ anymore

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

MNAs have been barred from using the word ‘selected’ while speaking about PM Imran Khan in parliament. The restriction has been placed by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. 

The deputy speaker was chairing a session when federal minister Umar Ayub remarked that a restriction should be placed on the usage of the word ‘selected’ for Imran Khan. The speaker agreed with him.

“All members of the assembly become a part of it after securing votes,” Suri said. ” No one should use this word in the assembly. It is an insult to the parliament.”

 

The term ‘PM select’ was first used by PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s in parliament. ”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had used the term for the first time while delivering his maiden speech in National Assembly on August 17, 2018. He said that he congratulates the “PM select” for coming into power. The opposition parties have accused PM Khan of coming into power through cheating during elections.

national assembly PM Khan
 
