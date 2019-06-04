MNA Ali Wazir shifted to Peshawar jail

MNA Ali Wazir, who was arrested on May 26 in North Waziristan after what is being described as a clash between Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement supporters and army soldiers, has been shifted to Peshawar jail after he appeared before an anti-terrorism court.

The court rejected the Counter Terrorism Department’s appeal for an extension in his remand. Wazir’s medical checkup was done at a DHQ hospital.

On May 27, Wazir was remanded into the custody of the CTD for eight days.

A case was registered against him under the anti-terrorism act. According to the FIR, Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar along with their supporters carrying batons attacked and pelted stones at an army check post in Kharqamar. They delivered provocative speeches against the Pakistan army and intelligence agencies and chanted slogans, the FIR stated.

What is known is that at least three people were killed in firing at the North Waziristan check post on Sunday. MNA Ali Wazir and eight others were arrested after the incident.

According to the ISPR, the incident involved a group led by Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir at the Kharqamar check post in Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district. Five bodies were found 1.5km away from the Kharqamar check post later on.

