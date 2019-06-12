Missing teacher found dead in Matta

The body of a missing school teacher was found in Swat’s Matta on Wednesday.

Mohammad Sabir went missing after leaving his house in Charbagh three days ago. He was teaching at the Government Model School in Alamganj.

The police found the body and shifted it to the Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination. According to the initial reports, the teacher was tortured and then shot dead.

He did not have any enemies, his son told the reporter. “We want justice”.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

