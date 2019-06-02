Missed this week’s top stories? Read our quick roundup

Did you miss the top stories trending on social media this week? Not to worry, SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the top stories for you to catch up on.

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, turned out to be a fan of the newly discovered child star Ahmed Shah as he was seen mimicking his catchphrase “peeche tou dekho [look behind you]” in a viral video. Read the story here.

Keeping track of who owes you what, and following up, and chasing people around is the biggest hassle of all. Luckily, a Karachi-based man has developed an app, Oscar Lite, to keep a track of your money. The app has a support network in the form of an invoice generator. Read the story here.

TikTok has become one of the most popular smartphone apps around, and now its developer ByteDance has sights set on hardware. TikTok parent organization ByteDance is reportedly working on bringing its own smartphone, reported Financial Times tipsters. Read the story here.

A 57-year-old Indian man has been booked for allegedly posting derogatory content against actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on social media, reported the Indian media. “The suspect using his social media account put a derogatory post against actress Urmila and made sexually coloured remarks,” said a police officer attached to Vishrambaug police station in Pune, reported NDTV. Read the story here.

A real estate business has advertised a food street on Karachi’s Sea View from McDonald’s to Salt & Pepper restaurant in collaboration DHA, except the authority is warning people that it is a scam. Sky High Enterprises located in Bukhari Commercial, Phase VI Lane 8 recently advertised on social media that it was collaborating with DHA to offer 12 plots measuring 3,000 square yards each for anyone interested in setting up their own business on main Sea View. Read the story here.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt has always been outspoken and quick to voice his opinion against misogyny. He took to Twitter to quote activist and writer Soraya Chemaly describing women’s fear of sexual assault. Osman tweeted: “Ask a man what his greatest fear is about serving jail time, and he will almost inevitably say he fears being raped. What can we deduce from the fact that jail is to men what life is to so many women?” Read the story here.

